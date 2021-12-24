Husband’s death will not save wife from trial: Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has ruled that the death of the accused during trial, and before the charges could be framed, will not result in closure of the trial against the wife, who is the co-accused. Justice M Nagaprasanna held that “abatement does not annihilate abetment” for the co-accused, who is accused of abetment under Section 109 of the IPC.

City-based V M Saraswathy moved the court questioning the order passed by the Special Judge to frame charges against her for the offence punishable under Section 13(1)(e), read with 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, in addition to the offence of abetment, after death of her husband, M Selvakumar, who was the principal offender.

Hearing her plea, the court quashed the order passed by the Special Court to frame charges against the petitioner under the Prevention of Corruption Act. However, the court gave nod to continue trial against her for abetment.

The complaint against the husband of the petitioner was that as Deputy Director (Research), Training Center, Central Coffee Research Institute, Coffee Research Station, Balehonnur, Chikmagalur district, he had amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The allegation against Saraswathy was that she had abetted her husband to commit the offence for purchase of many moveable and immovable properties in her name out of the ill-gotten money. After the investigation, the CBI filed the chargesheet. But, before the chargesheet could be filed and charges framed, the husband died on March 29, 2017.