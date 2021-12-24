Mangaluru: Six fishermen hang another upside down, arrested

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Mangaluru South police have arrested six fishermen hailing from Andhra Pradesh after a viral video showed them hanging a fisherman upside down in a fishing vessel at Old Port, accusing him of stealing their mobile phones.

The arrested have been identified as Kondur Polaiah (23), Avul Raj Kumar (26), Karapingara Ravi (27), Pralayakaveri Govindaiah (47) from Nallur, Katingari Manohar (21), Votu Kori Jalaiah (30) from Prakasam district. The victim has been identified as Vaila Sheenu (32) from Prakasam district.

City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said the victim was to join the accused on a fishing voyage in the vessel John Shailesh-2 on December 16. The previous night, the men met over a dinner party. The next morning, on realising that two mobile phones were missing, they suspected and blamed Vaila Sheenu of stealing, took him to the boat and thrashed him. When he pleaded innocence, they hung him upside down.

A few days ago, South police station inspector Lokesh AC received a video on his mobile phone. They started looking for the victim and reached out to his family. By then, the victim had left to Karwar, traumatised by the incident. He returned to Mangaluru and a case was registered.