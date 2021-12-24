STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Refer anti-conversion Bill to joint select panel: MLC AH Vishwanath

Vishwanath said the Veerashaiva-Lingayat faith emerged after many of Basavaeshwara ‘s followers came together to build a casteless society.

Published: 24th December 2021

Former JDS Kanataka president AH Vishwanath

AH Vishwanath (File Photo | EPS)

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: In a surprise for the ruling dispensation, BJP MLC AH Vishwanath has come out in the open opposing the anti-conversion Bill, which was passed in the Assembly on Thursday, and accused Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of dividing people while going against the tenets of equality preached by 12th century reformer Basaveshwara. 

Demanding the government to refer the Bill to a Joint Select Committee, he suggested that the members call on seers, progressive thinkers and other stakeholders on the controversial issue. Vishwanath said the Veerashaiva-Lingayat faith emerged after many of Basavaeshwara ‘s followers came together to build a casteless society.

But he was unhappy that seers of Lingayat mutts, AHINDA mutts had kept mum on the issue. Grants from the government have prevented them from speaking out in the open, he quipped. Writers and intellectuals too have not expressed their opinion and are more keen on Rajyotsava awards, he added. Observing that instead of pushing the Bill in haste, the government should tell people about the need for the Act, clear doubts and convince them that it is not with any hidden agenda. 

“What was the need to prepare the draft overnight and introduce it in the Assembly?” he asked.  Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai should not divide society and should follow a democratic process of gathering public opinion, Vishwanatah suggested.

Demands  ban on MES 
Criticising the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) activists for burning the Kannada flag and disfiguring national icon Sangolli Rayanna, he said that the government should ban the organisation. Vishwanath also criticised the elected representatives and leaders from Belagavi for not speaking against MES to appease the Marathi-speaking population. 

“Have they won only with Maratha votes? Haven’t Kannadigas voted for them,” he asked. He hailed the Kannada Chaluvali leaders for protesting against the MES highhandedness and taking the law into their hands.
 

