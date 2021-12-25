STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP MLC Raghu Achar faces colleagues’ ire over remark on poll spend

Outgoing MLC  Raghu Achar on Friday stoked a controversy when he raised the issue of huge money being pumped in during elections to win over the electorate.

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Outgoing MLC Raghu Achar on Friday stoked a controversy when he raised the issue of huge money being pumped in during elections to win over the electorate. However, he ended up facing the wrath of fellow legislators, who, irrespective of their party affiliation, condemned the statements. BJP MLC Ayanur Manjunath came out with a strong reply, which was endorsed by others. Eventually, Achar had to apologise.

Chairman Basavaraj Horatti allowed the 25 MLCs, whose term ends on January 5, 2022, to share their experiences. When his turn came, Raghu Achar who is among those who is retiring, said, “The Council, which was earlier called as a ‘floor of thinkers’ has turned into a ‘floor of the rich’. Many of us, including myself, have had to spend crores of rupees to get elected,” he said.  

He also added that the Upper House has lost its sanctity. “Earlier, senior members like M P Prakash raised important issues and worked to correct the government and its decisions. But nowadays, many people speak on one issue and spoil most of the time. There are no more intellectuals in the House,” he rued. 

Responding to him, Ayanur Manjunath said, “Before getting elected, many of us have protested on the roads over issues concerning the public and extended help to people in getting social, economic and educational justice. 

Raghu Achar has made regrettable remarks on his last day in the House. He may have spent crores of money to get elected, but that was not so in our case as we were voted on the basis of our work.”  When other MLCs joined Majunath to take on Achar, the latter tendered an apology before walking out in a huff.

