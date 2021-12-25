STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress protests hit House proceedings: Bommai

He told the media at the end of the session on Friday that his ministers had responded to all vital issues raised by members of both Houses, with regard to North Karnataka.

CM Basavaraj Bommai savours paani puri at an eatery in Belagavi on Friday

BELAGAVI: Claiming that the 10-day winter legislature session at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha was effective and fruitful, CM Basavaraj Bommai accused the Congress of resorting to double standards whenever the ruling party tried to initiate discussions on important issues. 

He told the media at the end of the session on Friday that his ministers had responded to all vital issues raised by members of both Houses, with regard to North Karnataka. He also hit out at Congress for repeatedly staging protests  during the session. “Discussions have been held for the past two days on the irrigation sector. When Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol was ready to reply, the Opposition staged a dharna in the Assembly,’’ he said.

Stating that his government was committed to developing North Karnataka, Bommai said that several important projects were cleared in the cabinet a few days ago. Efforts have been made to stabilise Hescom’s financial status, and railway and irrigation projects of North Karnataka were approved.

The Congress adopted double standards when the anti-conversion Bill was brought in the Assembly and later opposed the APMC Bill, which was passed by them earlier, said Bommai. He said his government had announced several major decisions by clearing supplementary estimates in which additional fund allocation had been made for important projects. He clarified that his Davos visit was cancelled due to Covid situation. 

