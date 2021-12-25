STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Had opposed govt takeover of Krishna mutt: Pramod Madhwaraj

Former minister Pramod Madhwaraj has claimed that he had approached then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and had thwarted plans to bring the Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt under government control.

Pramod Madhwaraj

Pramod Madhwaraj (Facebook/ Pramod Madhwaraj)

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Former minister Pramod Madhwaraj has claimed that he had approached then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and had thwarted plans to bring the Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt under government control. He even said that he had informed Siddaramaiah that he would resign as Udupi MLA if any such an attempt was made. Pramod was speaking as a chief guest at ‘Vishwarpanam’ the valedictory of the Admar Paryaya on Thursday.

"Today, I feel satisfied that I played a small role in ensuring that the Krishna Mutt did not come under government control,” he noted. Madhwaraj was in the spotlight recently when he appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for changing the trend of selecting Padma awardees. 

“Dvaita philosopher Sri Madhwacharya had installed the idol of Lord Krishna in Udupi more than 800 years ago. We are lucky to be residents of Udupi as we have the eight mutts of the great tradition,” he said.

