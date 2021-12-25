STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Job done. House wraps up winter session in Suvarna Vidhan Soudha

Even as the Congress leaders cried foul over introduction of the controversial Bill, the ruling dispensation managed to push it through the Assembly.

Published: 25th December 2021 05:43 AM

Council session in progress at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi on Friday

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The 10-day winter session of the legislature, held amid the Covid-19 crisis at the Suvarna Vidhan Soudha in Belagavi after a gap of two years, was marked by the passage of the controversial anti-conversion Bill in the Assembly towards the fag end, apart from discussions on various issues like flood relief and the simmering border dispute with Maharastra.

Even as the Congress leaders cried foul over introduction of the controversial Bill, the ruling dispensation managed to push it through the Assembly. Though the government made a late bid on Friday afternoon to table it in the Council, the Congress succeeded in halting it.

The session also saw Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on the floor of the House, issuing a stern warning to the Maharashtra government stating that Karnataka will not give up even an inch of its land. Bommai claimed that he was satisfied with the manner in which discussions on flood relief and projects in Kalyan Karnataka and Kittur Karnataka regions were discussed during the last two days of the session.

“We were able to find solutions to some of the major issues and approved several major projects in the Cabinet meeting in Belagavi. The session was fruitful,’’ he said at the end of the day on Friday.

