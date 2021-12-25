STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

No discussion, solutions for North Karnataka, rues Opposition

To address regional imbalance, CM S M Krishna formed the Prof Nanjundappa Commission, and Congress governments have released Rs 29,942 crore since 2007-08, he said.

Published: 25th December 2021 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2021 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Party leader Siddaramaiah. (File | EPS)

Congress Party leader Siddaramaiah. (File photo| EPS)

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A huge protest by Congress members, demanding time to discuss developmental issues of North Karnataka, brought down the curtains on the two-week winter session with Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol responding on the issue. It was expected that the session  would devote time to discuss developmental issues of backward North Karnataka and come up with solutions for regional imbalance. But a half-day discussion in the Assembly did not throw up any solutions.

Taking part in the discussion earlier, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah alleged that then deputy PM L K Advani had rejected the demand for special status to Hyderabad-Karnataka region. But in 2013, PM Manmohan Singh gave special status (Article 371J) .

To address regional imbalance, CM S M Krishna formed the Prof Nanjundappa Commission, and Congress governments have released Rs 29,942 crore since 2007-08, he said. Listing the BJP’s failure to keep its election manifesto promise, he said the party claimed to have release Rs 1.5 lakh crore for irrigation projects but had released only Rs 33,835 crore. He also claimed that in 2013, BJP promised to spend Rs 50,000 crore on irrigation but spent Rs 51,217 crore through their five-year rule. 

When Siddaramaiah demanded more time to discuss the Mahadayi, Tungabhadra  and other irrigation projects of North Karnataka, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri declined, saying the House was to be adjourned after the first session, which led to the protest.

Karjol said that the Congress government was responsible for drought and underdevelopment in the region for many decades as it had not agreed to give Rs 2 crore to complete the Koyna Dam to supply water to North Karnataka.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
North Karnataka
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp