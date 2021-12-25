STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Service to people is our motto: DK Shivakumar

Shivakumar also visited Talacauvery and Bhagamandala temples and offered pooja to the Cauvery. “Congress aims for the development of the state and service to people is its motto.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar addresses Congress workers in Madikeri on Friday

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar on Friday said that there is a Congress wave in Karnataka and every party worker must unite to strengthen the party. 

Addressing Congress workers at a Mekedatu and Congress membership campaign in Madikeri, Shivakumar said the speedy implementation of Mekedatu project across the Cauvery will solve the water crisis of Bengaluru and other districts and also Tamil Nadu.

Shivakumar also visited Talacauvery and Bhagamandala temples and offered pooja to the Cauvery. “Congress aims for the development of the state and service to people is its motto. The history of Congress is the history of our country. Join us in our Mekedatu  padayatra that will commence from the project site to Bengaluru on January 9,” he urged the Congress workers.

He opined that the Mekedatu reservoir will help solve the power and drinking water crisis in Karnataka. 
“This year, the state has recorded high rainfall and nearly 64 tmcft of water could have been stored for future use if the Mekedatu project had been completed. The project has received nod from the Centre... only environmental clearance is awaited. We will put pressure on the government  to start the construction. Our fight is a non-political one. Certificates will be given to the participants of the padayatra,” the Kanakapura MLA added.

