Seven more Omicron cases push tally to 38 in Karnataka; 270 fresh COVID infections in state

State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said all primary and secondary contacts have been tracked, traced and tested.

Published: 25th December 2021 11:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2021 11:05 PM   |  A+A-

Four syringes and a screen displaying the word 'Omicron', the name of the new covid 19 variant.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Seven new cases of Omicron variant have been confirmed in Karnataka taking the total cases to 38, State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Saturday.

In a set of tweets, he said, "Seven new cases of Omicron variant have been confirmed in Karnataka on December 25."

According to him, those who tested positive were: a 76-year-old man from Bengaluru, who had travelled from Delhi, a 30-year-old woman from Bengaluru, who came from UAE, a 63-year-old man from Bengaluru who arrived from Zambia and a 54-year-old man from Bengaluru, who was a primary contact of a United Kingdom traveller.

He added that a 21-year-old man from Bengaluru who arrived from the UK, a 62-year-old man from Bengaluru, who came from Delhi, and a 15-year-old boy from Bengaluru who travelled from the USA have also been found infected.

Sudhakar said all primary and secondary contacts have been tracked, traced and tested.

The Health Department said except for the 15-year-old, all are vaccinated.

Among the infected people, four have symptoms of the new variant of coronavirus.

The state on Saturday logged 270 fresh COVID-19 cases and four deaths, taking the caseload to 30,04,239 and the toll to 38,309.

Recoveries numbered 246, taking the total to 29,58,630, leaving 7,271 active cases, a health department bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban remained the major contributor of cases, reporting 152 infections and two deaths.

Kodagu logged 25 cases, Tumakuru and Udupi 14 each, Mysuru 13 and Dakshina Kannada 11, it said.

Other than Bengaluru, one death each occurred in Dharwad and Udupi.

The positivity rate for the day was 0.27 per cent and the Case Fatality Rate was 1.48 per cent.

A total of 97,782 samples were tested in the state on Saturday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 5.59 crore, the bulletin said.

The day also saw 91,707 people being vaccinated, taking the total number of those given the jabs so far to 8.45 crore.

