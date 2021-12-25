STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two Karnataka Assembly sessions a year in Belagavi proposed

Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti on Friday said a proposal to conduct the legislature session twice a year in Belagavi has been made to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

BELAGAVI:  Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti on Friday said a proposal to conduct the legislature session twice a year in Belagavi has been made to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Addressing the media here, Horatti said, “It has been decided to train legislators in order to enhance the sanctity of the Council. Efforts will be made to make our Upper House a model Council. There is also a proposal to construct a Legislators’ Home (Shasakara Bhavan) and a secretariat in Belagavi. It has been 
discussed with the Chief Minister.”

Horatti said there were quality discussions on various issues bothering North Karnataka in the last  10 days. “A total of 1,384 questions were received and 134 questions were answered on the floor, while answers were submitted in writing for 792 questions. Under Rule 72, 160 instructions have been received of which eight were discussed and answered. Under Rule 330, 111 instructions were received in which 13 proposals were discussed and answered. Three instructions out of four were converted from Rules 59 to 69 and discussed.  A total of nine Bills approved in the Assembly were discussed and passed in the Council.” 

Horatti further said that the House discussed issues related to North Karnataka for 6 hours and 42 minutes. “All the 74 members actively participated. Legislators, who actively take part in the session and come out with best of the instructions, keeping up the sanctity of the house and contribute towards framing good laws, will be identified and conferred the Best Legislator Award each year,” Horatti added.

