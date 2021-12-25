STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Veteran Congress man SR Patil bids adieu to Council

“He is a stalwart who has in-depth knowledge about his subject, and is a role model for young legislators,” remarked former MLC Ramesh Babu.

Published: 25th December 2021 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2021 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

SR Patil | nagaraja gadekal

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Veteran Congress leader S R Patil, a staunch party loyalist, on Friday completed his responsibility as leader of the opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council, and will bid adieu to the Upper House after two decades. His term comes to an end on January 5.

An authority on irrigation projects, especially in North Karnataka, he had made a thumping demand even on his last day by urging the government to complete the Upper Krishna Project at any cost. “He is a stalwart who has in-depth knowledge about his subject, and is a role model for young legislators,” remarked former MLC Ramesh Babu.

When 73-year-old Patil missed the party ticket to contest the December 10 Council polls to former minister MB Patil’s younger brother Sunilgouda Patil, in the dual seat of Vijayapura-Bagalkot, it came as a surprise. But the loyalist, who held the IT-BT and Science and Technology portfolio in the Siddaramaiah regime, did not turn rebel. 

According to sources, this has improved his chance of getting elected to the Council again from the assembly, when seven seats fall vacant in June 2022, and of which the Congress has a fair chance of winning two. “If he is not accommodated, he may seek a ticket to contest the assembly polls from his home town Bilagi in 2023, as the Congress is expected to return to power,” said one of his supporters.

When Congress under-performed in 2018, winning few seats in North Karnataka, Patil had tendered his resignation from KPCC working president’s post. Interestingly, since he hailed from the Lingayat community, former CM Siddaramaiah had even floated his name for the KPCC president’s post when Dr G Parameshwara vacated the post to become deputy CM in the H D Kumaraswamy-led JDS-Congress government. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SR Patil Congress
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp