Winter session could’ve been more productive: Experts

While the main Opposition Congress had demanded more time for discussion on various issues, questions are being raised on the winter session was productive enough.

Published: 25th December 2021 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2021 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Assembly. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the main Opposition Congress had demanded more time for discussion on various issues, questions are being raised on the winter session was productive enough. The Congress benches complained that they wanted more time to discuss issues in the House but, Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri summed up the proceedings and adjourned the session sine die on Friday afternoon. Opposition leader Siddaramaiah had even asked for extending the session by a week to discuss all issues. 

However, political watchers have questioned whether the available time during the 10-day session was utilised effectively. Political analyst Siddaraju said that while the session could have been longer, he recalled that they are being kept short since the 1980s to cut costs.

The legislature must be convened for at least 100 days to discuss all issues. The Congress could have raised relevant issues like the alleged Bitcoin scam and the bribery issue raised by contractors, he noted.  When contacted, Congress leader Krishna Byre Gowda reacted to this saying that they had asked for time to discuss the “40 per cent commission” issue a few days ago, but were denied permission. 

Another political analyst, Sandeep Shastri, said both the treasury and opposition benches were just playing to the gallery. “I would like to ask if they have really raised issues of relevance to the people,” he noted. 

