Chalk out plan to shift 5k transformers: Karnataka HC

Considering the safety of pedestrians, a division bench directed BESCOM to submit an action plan to shift transformers with details of the locality and time required for shifting in a phased manner. 

Published: 26th December 2021 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2021 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A high-level committee formed by the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has identified 5,245 transformers to be shifted from footpaths in the city. The identification was done based on directives issued by the high court while hearing public interest litigation filed by Wing Commander GB Athri (retired). 

Considering the safety of pedestrians, a division bench directed BESCOM to submit an action plan to shift transformers with details of the locality and time required for shifting in a phased manner. The court directed BESCOM to submit the action plan by the next date of hearing on February 4, 2022.

However, work on shifting of transformers should start before the next date of hearing, the court added.  The court had noted that it has already recorded a finding that if footpaths are obstructed, it may infringe on the fundamental rights of pedestrians. 

