STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Democracy succeeded due to respect for plurality: Kerala Governor Khan

Democracy has flourished since we respect and tolerate all traditions.

Published: 26th December 2021 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2021 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan addresses the 4th Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Lecture in Bengaluru on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Highlighting India’s democratic journey since the ages, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said, “Indian democracy succeeded not because of the borrowed ideas of the West, but because of an ancient civilisation and spirituality which respected pluralism since times immemorial.”Delivering the 4th Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Lecture, on the late ocasion of the late Prime Minister’s 97th birth anniversary, here on Saturday, the veteran leader observed that while all religions are prescriptive, the Indian tradition is reflective of diversity and pluralism.

“Diversity is deeply rooted in our tradition. Democracy has flourished since we respect and tolerate all traditions. The West seeks to have control over their selfish desires through laws, but in India, it is voluntarily self-imposed with each individual being conscious about a sense of accountability,” he said at the event, organised by the India Foundation at BMS Engineering College auditorium. Describing the contributions of Vajpayee, with whom he had a cordial relationship, Khan said the former PM was one of the finest examples of imbibing the ‘Sanatana’ tradition by integrating himself into the ethos and propagating it amongst the public.

“If we could understand his idea of Indian tradition, many puzzles of religion, secularism and culture could be solved with ease,” he said. Former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu observed that Vajpayee, as PM, brought in cultural nationalism that was not reflected in the political thought process. “When he (Vajpayee) lost the vote of confidence in 1998, he was prophetic when he said that one day, the BJP will become a prominent political party in India,” Prabhu remarked. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arif Mohammed Khan
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp