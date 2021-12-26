STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Penury, worries over a bleak future, B Tech student dies by suicide at hostel room in Karnataka NIT

When the college authorities called his parents, they expressed their inability to travel to Mangaluru due to poverty and asked to cremate the body in Mangaluru.

Published: 26th December 2021 09:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2021 09:30 PM   |  A+A-

Suicide

Representational Photo

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A second-year B.Tech student of the National Institute of Technology (NIT-K) Suraktal allegedly committed suicide at his hostel room on Sunday. 

The deceased has been identified as Sourav Kumar Yadav (19) of Oraiya village in Patna, Bihar state.

A death note left behind by him explained he wants to get rid of life as he was going crazy and feared getting mad. 

“If i'll become mad, than I'll be a big liability to family. So, the chemical of my brain got killed me. It makes someone to live, mine chemical was bad (sic),” said the letter.

Stating that he has Rs 1 lakh education loan pending, he has asked his father to immediately pay it in order to avoid more interest on the loan. He also asked him to make use of Rs 46,000 in his bank account to pay the loan.

City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar who visited the spot said Sourav was not sure of getting a job on completion of the course and was worried about rising debt. He said the incident came to light when some of Sourav's friends knocked on the door of his room when he did not turn up for breakfast on Sunday. He said that when the college authorities called his parents, they expressed their inability to travel to Mangaluru due to poverty and asked to cremate the body in Mangaluru.

However, the college management, lecturers, and students made arrangements for their journey to Mangaluru and return to Patna with the body. The commissioner said Sourav had attempted suicide when he was in 10th grade. He said the parents and college management have not suspected any foul play in Sourav's death. Suratkal police have booked an Unnatural Death Report (UDR).

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend, or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Penury B Tech student Sourav Kumar Yadav Oraiya village N Shashi Kumar
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp