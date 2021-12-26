Penury, worries over a bleak future, B Tech student dies by suicide at hostel room in Karnataka NIT

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A second-year B.Tech student of the National Institute of Technology (NIT-K) Suraktal allegedly committed suicide at his hostel room on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Sourav Kumar Yadav (19) of Oraiya village in Patna, Bihar state.

A death note left behind by him explained he wants to get rid of life as he was going crazy and feared getting mad.

“If i'll become mad, than I'll be a big liability to family. So, the chemical of my brain got killed me. It makes someone to live, mine chemical was bad (sic),” said the letter.

Stating that he has Rs 1 lakh education loan pending, he has asked his father to immediately pay it in order to avoid more interest on the loan. He also asked him to make use of Rs 46,000 in his bank account to pay the loan.

City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar who visited the spot said Sourav was not sure of getting a job on completion of the course and was worried about rising debt. He said the incident came to light when some of Sourav's friends knocked on the door of his room when he did not turn up for breakfast on Sunday. He said that when the college authorities called his parents, they expressed their inability to travel to Mangaluru due to poverty and asked to cremate the body in Mangaluru.

However, the college management, lecturers, and students made arrangements for their journey to Mangaluru and return to Patna with the body. The commissioner said Sourav had attempted suicide when he was in 10th grade. He said the parents and college management have not suspected any foul play in Sourav's death. Suratkal police have booked an Unnatural Death Report (UDR).

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend, or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)