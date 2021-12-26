SCs, STs who convert will lose quota benefits: Madhuswamy

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy on Saturday reiterated that the State Government will table the anti-conversion Bill in the Legislative Council during the joint session in January and bring a law to check forcible religious conversions. The Bill was passed in the Assembly on Thursday during the just-concluded winter session in Belagavi.

Addressing the media here, Madhuswamy said that those belonging to the SC/ST communities, who want to convert on their own, will not get quota benefits under the category after converting and it will be registered in their children’s birth certificate and in schools as well.

“If a government employee converts, it will be entered in his or her service register. We will not withdraw the benefits which they had already availed under the SC and ST quotas. But after conversion, they are not eligible for the same,” he added.

“We are not banning conversions, but only those conversions done for the sake of marriage and those done to allure innocent people with inducements, which amounts to cheating. The new law, which is already there in seven BJP-ruled states, is to give religious security and to maintain public order,” he said.