STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

SCs, STs who convert will lose quota benefits: Madhuswamy

The Bill was passed in the Assembly on Thursday during the just-concluded winter session in Belagavi.

Published: 26th December 2021 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2021 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Minister JC Madhuswamy pays tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the latter’s 97th birth anniversary in Tumakuru on Saturday

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy on Saturday reiterated that the State Government will table the anti-conversion Bill in the Legislative Council during the joint session in January and bring a law to check forcible religious conversions. The Bill was passed in the Assembly on Thursday during the just-concluded winter session in Belagavi.

Addressing the media here, Madhuswamy said that those belonging to the SC/ST communities, who want to convert on their own, will not get quota benefits under the category after converting and it will be registered in their children’s birth certificate and in schools as well.

“If a government employee converts, it will be entered in his or her service register. We will not withdraw the benefits which they had already availed under the SC and ST quotas. But after conversion, they are not eligible for the same,” he added.

“We are not banning conversions, but only those conversions done for the sake of marriage and those done to allure innocent people with inducements, which amounts to cheating. The new law, which is already there in seven BJP-ruled states, is to give religious security and to maintain public order,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
nti-conversion Bill SC/ST communities
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp