Amid leadership change talk, BJP national president JP Nadda to attend party meet in Hubballi  

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With BJP national president JP Nadda keen on attending the party’s state executive committee and core committee meetings in Hubballi on Wednesday, he is expected to send out a clear message to the party’s rank and file that the leadership in both the government and organisation will remain intact.

Earlier, only party national general secretary and Karnataka incharge Arun Singh was scheduled to officiate at the Hubballi meeting, but with murmurs of a change in leadership, Nadda’s entry was necessitated, said sources. He will put a lid on speculation, though a complete overhaul of the party state leadership is expected in the run-up to the 2023 Assembly polls. The party central leadership also has to fight anti-incumbency and internal bickering.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah too is likely to hold another round of poll preparation session for party workers during his visit to Bengaluru on January 8 and 9. Senior leaders, especially ministers KS Eshwarappa and Murugesh Nirani, who have been speaking out on the change in CM’s post, are likely to be warned which would give a boost to Basavaraj Bommai, the sources said.

Leaders who acted against the interest of the party during the MLC polls will be dealt with in a phased manner. Also, those who are planning to leave the party ahead of the Assembly polls will be sacked, sources said.

The high command has taken note of the defeat suffered by party’s official candidate Mahantesh Kavatagimath in the Belagavi Council dual seat after former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi’s younger brother Lakhan contested and won, the sources said. At Hubballi, two resolutions are likely to be passed — one appreciating Bommai for focusing on the development of North Karnataka and the second for successfully conducting the Belagavi winter session. Amit Shah, who will be in Hyderabad, too may pay a surprise visit during the Hubballi meeting, the sources said.