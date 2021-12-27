Dharwad to have Zonal Cultural Centre soon; Centre responds positively to state's request 

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Dharwad which is known as the cradle of music is going to get another feather in its cap. The central government may announce the 8th Zonal Cultural Centre to be set up in Dharwad of Karnataka.

India has seven zonal cultural centres presently working with artists from different art forms. Currently, the artists and art organisations from the state are dependent on the zonal cultural centre in Nagpur of Maharashtra. The new centre in Dharwad will not only help the artists from the state but also help those residing in Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala.

Union minister Pralhad Joshi who has been trying to get a centre in Karnataka had recently requested the state government to send a proposal in this regard. Responding positively the ministry of Culture has agreed to extend a zonal cultural centre to Karnataka.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Pralhad Joshi said that the ministry of culture has responded positively during a recent meeting in New Delhi. "I have been demanding a zonal cultural centre for Dharwad since UPA government days. But the request was not fulfilled. Last week I met G Kishan Reddy, minister for culture and minister for state for culture Arjun Ram Meghwal and requested to sanction the centre soon. The local administration in Dharwad will decide about a suitable location," Joshi said.

The artists in Dharwad have welcomed the development and have said that the institute must be set up without any delay. "It's good news for Dharwad and for the state. It will boost the arts among the younger generation. Karnataka so far had no such centre. Dharwad has a rich history in music and art. Several great personalities are born in the undivided Dharwad district. The zonal centre will be an honour to those personalities," said a senior Hindustani vocalist from Dharwad.