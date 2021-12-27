Karnataka forest watcher’s ‘horse power’ against fuel prices

Bosky Khanna By

BENGALURU: Amidst high fuel prices, people are looking at ingenious, yet cost-effective ways to get around. Some have even taken to riding horses, a pastime which was otherwise considered a fancy.

Gullappa, a daily-wage watcher working at Mulkalmuru in the Chitradurga forest division, rides his horse to work. The animal is easy to maintain, as it grazes all day, while he is on duty. The watcher has caught the attention and appreciation of his seniors at the head office in Bengaluru, and those in other parts of Karnataka as well.

Gullappa on way to work

Gullappa had purchased the horse from a shepherd for Rs 3,000 a year ago, when he was unable to manage expenses. The shepherd had wanted to abandon the horse, while Gullappa wanted to help. Hence, he purchased it. Now, Gullappa uses the horse to commute and also to patrol.

“The rising fuel prices are a matter of concern and I needed a vehicle to commute. When I got to know of the horse, I just wanted to help, but later realised its benefits. It helps me keep a better vigil too,” Gullappa mentioned.

Meanwhile, senior officials point out that there is no rule or law prohibiting the use of horses. But on the other hand, Range Forest Officer Puuturaju, serving in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve, is under the scanner for housing a horse as a pet since the last two years.

Conservationists, activists and citizens have found the horse grazing in the reserve during the day and at night. The matter has also been raised with senior officials, citing that Bandipur is home to tigers, sloth bears, leopards, and elephants, and housing pets in the area should not be permitted.

According to officials, Putturaju had not sought permission before housing the horse in the staff quarters, which is in the tiger reserve’s Molleyur range. “Though permission is not required to house pets, never have we faced such a situation earlier,” the officials admitted.