STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Hindus should focus on reconversions: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

The numerical strength decides the political power in a democracy. Demography decides the destiny in a democracy, Surya said.

Published: 27th December 2021 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2021 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

Tejaswi Surya

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. (File photo| Nagaraj Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

UDUPI:  MP and BJP Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya late on Saturday evening said that Hindus should understand that mere stopping conversion is not the way forward, but reconverting those who have left the Hindu fold should be the dictum.

Expressing his rightist views at ‘Vishwarpanam’, a valedictory event held at Sri Krishna Mutt, he said, ‘’Hindus must have the political power with them. The numerical strength decides the political power in a democracy. Demography decides the destiny in a democracy.

The only option left for the Hindus is to reconvert those who have gone out of the Hindu fold. Every temple and mutt in the state should set a year-wise target to take up reconversions.” Claiming it to be a fact of history, he said, “The invasion of Islam from the North was first successfully tackled by rulers of Vijayanagara Empire in Karnataka. They sent the ‘Mleccha’ or the foreign barbaric forces back.

There cannot be a Hindu without Hindutva, which preaches the people to revolt against any assault on their religion.’’ Earlier during an interaction with some intellectuals, he claimed that the ancestors of present day Christians and Muslims were forcibly converted from Hinduism. “The Constitution begins with ‘India that is Bharath’. If India has to retain its essence, it has to be a Hindu majority nation,’’ he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tejasvi Surya Karnataka revese religious migration BJP Yuva Morcha National President Majoritarianism
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp