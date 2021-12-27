STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai calls on youth to join war against drugs

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday called upon the youth to join hands with the government to eliminate the scourge of drugs.

Published: 27th December 2021 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2021 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Students at an anti-drug campaign in Bengaluru on Sunday, Dec 26, 2021

Students at an anti-drug campaign in Bengaluru on Sunday, Dec 26, 2021. (Photo | EPS, NAGARAJA GADEKAL)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday called upon the youth to join hands with the government to eliminate the scourge of drugs. “Karnataka would be completely free from the menace of narcotics drugs and psychotropic substances with cooperation from the youth,’’ he said.

Bommai, who as Home Minister started the war against drugs, has been encouraging  enforcement agencies to keep the battle going, although they have realised over a period of time that it is a bigger menace than they had first expected it to be.  

He was speaking after launching a campaign against narcotics. “Energy is another name for the youth,” Bommai said, and called upon the youth to harness this energy to build a bright future. Bommai said he had instructed the police to install CCTV cameras around all important institutions  and colleges. “CCTV cameras should be installed within college campuses and hostels too. Stringent action would be taken against those who sell drugs in and around college campuses, and those who use these drugs.”

Karnataka tops the country in the quantity of drugs seized. “We will wage a relentless war against drugs. Some unscrupulous persons of foreign origin staying in Bengaluru were found to be engaged in drug peddling. Stringent action is being taken against them. The Dark Web has been penetrated for the first time in Karnataka. Drug supply from abroad is being prevented,” Bommai said. 

