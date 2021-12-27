Mekedatu yatra must be like farmer stir: Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar, who is taking out a padayatra for the implementation of the Mekedatu reservoir project across Cauvery, gave a call to party workers to put up a united front to bring Congress to power after the 2023 Assembly elections.

Addressing a Congress workers’ meeting here, he said the Mekedatu struggle will be like the farmers’ protest along the Delhi borders which resulted in the Union government buckling under pressure and repealing the three controversial farm laws. “NDA has 400 MPs, but the farmers’ struggle proved that it is more powerful than the government,” he added.

On the recent MLC polls, he said, “The people of Karnataka have voted for the Congress. It is the only party that can protect the state and country. We will return to power in 2023 and nominate Congress workers to boards and corporations,” he said in an attempt to motivate party workers.

On Sunday, Shivakumar completed his first leg tour of the old Mysuru region which he had kicked off from Talacauvery, the birthplace of Cauvery in Kodagu. He also met the head of Adichunchanagiri Mutt Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swami. He released a logo of the party’s Mekedatu struggle with the slogan ‘Namma nela namma jala’ (our land, our water).