Night curfew in Karnataka from December 28 to January 7

Only 50 per cent seating will be allowed at pubs, bars, restaurants, hotels and clubs from December 30 to January 2, while strictly adhering to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Published: 27th December 2021 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2021 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

The main road in Jeypore town wearing a deserted look during night curfew.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The night curfew will be imposed in Karnataka from 10 pm to 5 am, starting from December 28, 2021 to January 7, 2022 to stop the spread of the Omicron variant of Coronavirus. Also, only 50 per cent seating will be allowed at pubs, bars, restaurants, hotels and clubs from December 30 to January 2, while strictly adhering to Covid-appropriate behaviour. All staff members should compulsorily possess Covid-negative RT-PCR report and must be fully vaccinated with both doses of the Covid vaccine. 

The decision was taken at a meeting attended by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, other senior ministers, Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar, bureaucrats and members of the Covid Technical Advisory Committee on Sunday.

“At the meeting, preventive measures to combat Omicron, based on data from India and abroad, probable effects of this new variant, ramping up vaccination and preparedness were discussed. Around 3,191 ICU beds will be added to the existing 4,000-odd such beds in the state and the existing 30,000 oxygen beds will also be increased,” said Sudhakar. 

From December 28, the attendance at all gatherings, meetings, conferences and marriages should be limited to 300 people, said an order issued by the government. During these events, Covid-appropriate behaviour should be followed strictly and the responsibility falls on the event organisers.

There will be intensive patrolling and surveillance at all border districts adjoining Maharashtra and Kerala to prevent the spread of Covid, particularly the Omicron variant, in the state. The decision will be reviewed after 10 days of restrictions. 

Restrictions back

Night curfew in Karnataka from 10 pm to 5 am, starting from December 28, 2021, to January 7, 2022

Only 50 per cent seating capacity at pubs, bars, restaurants, hotels and clubs from December 30 to January 2

The number of participants at all gatherings, meetings, conferences and marriages will be limited to 300 people from December 28

