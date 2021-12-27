Nine medical collage students test positive for COVD-19 in Karnataka's Mandya

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Amidst the Omicron scare and rising cluster cases across Karnataka, a new cluster has emerged in Mandya as at least nine female students of Mandya Institute of Medical Science (MIMS) tested positive for Covid-19.

According to MIMS director Dr M R Harish, several students of the college had gone to their native in Kerala and had returned to campus on December 24.

Four students who underwent covid testing turned positive following which samples of all 145 students in the hostel were sent for testing of which 5 turned positive.

All the nine students are asymptomatic and have been isolated on the fourth floor of the girl hostel while samples of other students have also been collected as a measure to stop the further spread of the virus.

The Karnataka government has decided to impose night curfew in Karnataka from 10 pm to 5 am, starting from December 28, 2021 to January 7, 2022 after a meeting held by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar and other senior ministers.

Chief Secretary Ravi Kumar, senior bureaucrats and COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee members were also present in the meeting.

In addition to this, only 50 per cent seating capacity will be allowed in pubs, bars, restaurants, hotels and clubs from December 30 to January 2.

"COVID-19 vaccine booster doses for health care workers, frontline workers, those above 60 years and people with comorbidities will be launched on January 10. Vaccination for children aged between 15 and 18 years will be launched on January 3. It is estimated that there are 43 lakh children eligible to take the vaccine in the state. Guidelines on how to go about this are awaited from the Centre," said Sudhakar.