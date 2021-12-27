STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

NIT-K student hangs himself in hostel room

A second-year BTech student of National Institute of Technology (NIT-K) Suraktal allegedly committed suicide in his hostel room on Sunday.

Published: 27th December 2021 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2021 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

MANGALURU:  A second-year BTech student of National Institute of Technology (NIT-K) Suraktal allegedly killed himself in his hostel room on Sunday. The deceased Sourav Kumar Yadav (19) was a native of Oraiya village near Patna, Bihar. 

A death note left behind by him said he was ending his life as “he was going crazy and feared getting mad”. “If i’ll become mad, than I’ll be a big liability to family. So, the chemical of my brain got killed me. It makes someone to live, mine chemical was bad (sic),” read the letter. 

Stating that he has Rs 1 lakh education loan pending, he has asked his father to immediately pay it in order to avoid more interest on the loan. He also asked him to make use of Rs 46,000 in his bank account to pay the loan. 

City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar who visited the spot said Sourav was not sure of getting a job on completing the course and was worried about rising debt. He said the incident came to light when some of Sourav’s friends knocked on the door of his room when he did not turn up for breakfast on Sunday.

He said that when the college authorities called his parents, they expressed their inability to travel to Mangaluru due to poverty and asked that the body be cremated in Mangaluru. However, the college management, lecturers and students made arrangements for their journey to Mangaluru and return to Patna with the body. 

The commissioner said Sourav had attempted suicide when he was in Class 10. He said the parents and college management have not suspected any foul play in Sourav’s death. 

Suratkal police have registered an unnatural death case.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. You can call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suicide National Institute of Technology Suratkal NITK Bihar student suicide
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp