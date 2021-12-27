NIT-K student hangs himself in hostel room

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A second-year BTech student of National Institute of Technology (NIT-K) Suraktal allegedly killed himself in his hostel room on Sunday. The deceased Sourav Kumar Yadav (19) was a native of Oraiya village near Patna, Bihar.

A death note left behind by him said he was ending his life as “he was going crazy and feared getting mad”. “If i’ll become mad, than I’ll be a big liability to family. So, the chemical of my brain got killed me. It makes someone to live, mine chemical was bad (sic),” read the letter.

Stating that he has Rs 1 lakh education loan pending, he has asked his father to immediately pay it in order to avoid more interest on the loan. He also asked him to make use of Rs 46,000 in his bank account to pay the loan.

City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar who visited the spot said Sourav was not sure of getting a job on completing the course and was worried about rising debt. He said the incident came to light when some of Sourav’s friends knocked on the door of his room when he did not turn up for breakfast on Sunday.

He said that when the college authorities called his parents, they expressed their inability to travel to Mangaluru due to poverty and asked that the body be cremated in Mangaluru. However, the college management, lecturers and students made arrangements for their journey to Mangaluru and return to Patna with the body.

The commissioner said Sourav had attempted suicide when he was in Class 10. He said the parents and college management have not suspected any foul play in Sourav’s death.

Suratkal police have registered an unnatural death case.

