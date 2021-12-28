15-18-year-olds will be vaxxed against Covid in schools, colleges: Bommai

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Learning from its experience of drawing adults and eligible population to vaccination centres and achieving a 100 per cent vaccination target, the government has decided that it will take no chances with the health of children and senior citizens.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told TNIE on Monday that all teenagers in the age group of 15-18 will be vaccinated at schools and colleges to reduce the possibility of children missing their vaccinations. Discussions have been held with the education and health departments along with the medical fraternity, he added.

On giving booster doses to those aged above 60, the chief minister said that people from the target population will initially be called to vaccination centres. “We have data on people who are in this age group and also those with comorbidities. Apart from vaccination centres, booster doses will also be given at their doorsteps, based on their age and comorbidities,” he added.

Bengaluru Urban has achieved 100 per cent vaccination coverage, while in the entire Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike limits, which also include some of the villages on the fringes, there is a gap of 10 per cent, Bommai said.

Directing officials to take up the door-to-door vaccination drive aggressively, he requested people to come forward and take the vaccination. The paediatric association, which is working with the government, supported the chief minister’s statement on vaccinating teenagers at schools and colleges. An association member said,

“Those aged 15-18 go to schools and PU colleges. Educational institutions have complete data on these children and vaccinating them will not be a challenge. Interactions with schools have indicated that they are keen to set up vaccination centres. With this, monitoring the health of children and ensuring their vaccination can be streamlined.”

Covaxin only option in 15-18-year age group

New Delhi: The vaccine option against Covid-19 for children in the age group of 15-18 years, who will be inoculated from January 3, will only be Covaxin, according to new guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry on Monday. Teenagers in this age group will be able to register on the CoWIN portal from January 1

Another cluster in B’luru apartment

Bengaluru: Another cluster has emerged in Bengaluru with 21 Covid-19 cases being reported from an apartment complex in Rajajinagar in over a week. Officials have sealed their flats along with the floors above and below