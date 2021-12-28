STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2023 Karnataka Assembly polls main agenda at BJP state executive committee meet in Hubballi

Energy minister V Sunil Kumar said that the elections to the state Assembly will be fought under the leadership of CM Basavaraj Bommai

Published: 28th December 2021 05:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2021 05:51 PM   |  A+A-

The BJP state executive meeting in Hubballi on Tuesday (Photo | D Hemanth)

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: With the Karnataka Assembly elections to be held in 2023, ‘Mission 150’ is the main agenda of the BJP as the party's two-day state executive committee meeting got underway at a hotel in Hubballi on Tuesday.

BJP general secretary and Karnataka in charge Arun Singh and Union minister Pralhad Joshi held a meeting with office bearers at the district and state level.

According to sources, throughout the meeting, the BJP's failure in the recent bypoll and MLC elections was discussed and some leaders suggested a few changes that may help the party gain the confidence of the people and their votes too. The leaders may bring changes in the local leadership and also work keeping the assembly polls in mind.

However, there will be no leadership change in the state as only one-and-a-half years are left for the Assembly polls. The party's national and state leaders have been showing interest to fight the polls under the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Energy minister V Sunil Kumar said that the elections to the state Assembly will be fought under the leadership of CM Basavaraj Bommai, adding that Siddaramaiah is daydreaming of becoming CM and repelling the anti-conversion bill, anti cow slaughter bill and restarting the Tipu Jayanthi.

Bommai had given a clear message to his opponents that he is capable of working 365 days without taking rest and said he is working 15 hours every day, aiming to bring back the BJP to power in the next Assembly polls.

