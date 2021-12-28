STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Have the strength to work tirelessly for 365 days without any rest: Karnataka CM amidst health rumours 

The Chief Minister's statement came amidst speculations that he was suffering from a serious knee ailment and was likely to fly overseas soon for a treatment.

Published: 28th December 2021 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2021 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

HUBBALI: Ruling out health issues, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that he has the strength to work tirelessly for 365 days without any rest, and his target was to bring BJP back to power after the 2023 polls.

The Chief Minister's statement came amidst speculations that he was suffering from a serious knee ailment and was likely to fly overseas soon for a treatment.

"I have the strength to work tirelessly for 365 without any rest. I have decided to work a minimum of 15 hours a day. Bringing BJP back to power in the 2023 polls is my target and I will begin preparations for it in 2022," Bommai said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters here, he said BJP leaders will collectively work as a team for the polls. To a question on BJP National General Secretary in-charge of the state Arun Singh's recent statement that the party will contest assembly polls under his leadership, Bommai said, "He is a Delhi level leader he has kept that confidence in me. I thank him. We in the BJP work as a team together and collectively, it's team work, as I'm the Chief Minister he has said that." There is complete coordination and good relationship between the government and the party and we will it carry forward, he added.

There have been rumours for some time now about a leadership change in the state and Bommai's possible exit from the top job. Bommai on Monday had termed speculations about "changes" as a creation of the media. Even the party leadership has rejected such talks.

The Chief Minister is in the city to attend the two day BJP state executive meeting, that is also being attended by Singh and a host of party leaders.

Stating that the meet will discuss organising the party and political developments in the days to come, Bommai said it is also likely to take some crucial decisions.

Asked about cabinet expansion and reshuffle, he said, "I do not want to comment on any of this for now..."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Anti-Covid pill to be rolled out shortly; 8 vaccines, 4 treatments now in India's arsenal
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
Chennai Police bans New Year's Eve celebrations in the wake of Omicron threat
Supreme Court.
Insurer can’t deny claim citing existing illness: Supreme Court on health policies
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
MP collector holds back own salary over high number of unaddressed public complaints 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp