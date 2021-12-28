Hubballi gets facelift, but no JP Nadda at BJP meet

Arunkumar Huralimath By

HUBBALLI: Once again Hubballi’s Gokul Road (Airport Road) is wearing a new look, after it was water-washed and dotted with lane markings. Citizens have been appreciating the government for organising a two-day BJP state executive committee meeting here, which is expected to be attended by top national leaders and Union ministers. Even BJP national president JP Nadda was supposed to take part. However, party national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh has now confirmed that Nadda will not be taking part, in view of Covid restrictions.

After a decade, the state executive committee meeting is being organised in this region. This time, a two-day meet has been scheduled on Tuesday and Wednesday at a hotel on Gokul Road, where BJP national leaders, Union ministers, and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai are expected to attend. Therefore, roads leading to the hotel from the airport have been redone.

Meanwhile, Covid cases slightly increased in the state, following which the government released new guidelines. Therefore, Nadda’s visit has been cancelled. “To welcome Nadda, a 50-km rally was organised, where 25,000-30,000 people were expected. But it is cancelled owing to rules restricting people at public places to under 300. Nadda’s visit has been postponed, but the meet will be held as per the plan. Political resolutions and other programmes will be held,” Singh said.

To welcome Nadda and VIPs, Gokul Road and other areas leading to the meet venue have been tidied up. Meanwhile, netizens welcomed BJP leaders with pictures of potholes and tagged them on social media.

Bommai Is doing a good job: Arun Singh

Putting a full-stop to the rumours surrounding the supposed replacement of the Chief Minister, BJP’s Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh said the government is doing a good job, and lauded the administration of Basavaraj Bommai. “There is no question of changing the CM and he will continue,” he said. Singh was in Hubballi on Monday for the BJP state executive committee meeting, where he said both the party and government are working for the welfare of Karnataka.