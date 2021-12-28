STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka HC dismisses pleas of accused who threatened Bengaluru blast witnesses

The three accused had posed themselves as reporters of Tehelka and visited witnesses in Madikeri.

Published: 28th December 2021 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2021 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court dismissed criminal revision petitions filed by three accused, including two from Kerala, who allegedly threatened the witnesses not to depose against the accused involved in the Bangalore serial blasts case. 

The three accused had posed themselves as reporters of Tehelka and visited witnesses in Madikeri. The petitioners are KK Shahina, Suber Padupu from Kerala and Ummar Moulvi from Madikeri. They are said to be members of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Kerala.  

The petitioners have filed separate criminal petitions questioning the order dated February 28, 2018 passed by the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Madikeri, dismissing discharge applications filed by them. They filed criminal revision petitions before the high court.

Yoganand and KB Rafiq had filed two separate complaints at Somwarpet and Siddapura police stations in Kodagu for offences punishable under provisions of the IPC and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in November 2010 against the petitioners for allegedly threatening them.

According to the complaints, Shahina came along with three others in a vehicle on November 16, 2010 to the place of complainants. Introducing herself as a reporter of Tehelka, she allegedly asked the complainants about the serial bomb blasts in Bengaluru. She asked the complainants whether they have given a statement against Abdul Nasir Madani and T Nasir. Later, the petitioners allegedly threatened them if they gave oral evidence against Madani and Nasir. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court Bengaluru blast
India Matters
West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | Twitter)
No foreign cash nod for Mother Teresa NGO; Opposition expresses shock
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu health minister says Omicron spreading in community
For representational purposes
After losing one eye to acid attack, Gujarat girl now aspires to crack civil services exam 
Representational Image (Representational Image)
Pet dog dies in VIjayawada saving owner from cobra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp