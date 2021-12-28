Karnataka HC dismisses pleas of accused who threatened Bengaluru blast witnesses

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court dismissed criminal revision petitions filed by three accused, including two from Kerala, who allegedly threatened the witnesses not to depose against the accused involved in the Bangalore serial blasts case.

The three accused had posed themselves as reporters of Tehelka and visited witnesses in Madikeri. The petitioners are KK Shahina, Suber Padupu from Kerala and Ummar Moulvi from Madikeri. They are said to be members of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Kerala.

The petitioners have filed separate criminal petitions questioning the order dated February 28, 2018 passed by the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Madikeri, dismissing discharge applications filed by them. They filed criminal revision petitions before the high court.

Yoganand and KB Rafiq had filed two separate complaints at Somwarpet and Siddapura police stations in Kodagu for offences punishable under provisions of the IPC and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in November 2010 against the petitioners for allegedly threatening them.

According to the complaints, Shahina came along with three others in a vehicle on November 16, 2010 to the place of complainants. Introducing herself as a reporter of Tehelka, she allegedly asked the complainants about the serial bomb blasts in Bengaluru. She asked the complainants whether they have given a statement against Abdul Nasir Madani and T Nasir. Later, the petitioners allegedly threatened them if they gave oral evidence against Madani and Nasir.