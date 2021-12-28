STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kateel replaces spokesperson of Karnataka party unit

Captain Ganesh Karnik has been replaced by MG Mahesh of Mysuru as the chief spokesperson, with the former given the post of convener of the party's NRI Forum.

Published: 28th December 2021 05:58 AM

Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel

Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP Karnataka president Nalin Kumar Kateel has made as many as 17 new appointments to the party’s organisation, including that of chief spokesperson, in an attempt apparently to send out a message ahead of the state executive committee and core committee meetings to be held in Hubballi on Tuesday and Wednesday. Captain Ganesh Karnik has been replaced by MG Mahesh of Mysuru as the chief spokesperson, with the former given the post of convener of the party’s NRI Forum.

Former minister Lakshman Savadi and Nayana Ganesh from Udupi have been appointed as vice-presidents of Karnataka BJP. Meanwhile, Murahara Gowda and Channabasavanagouda have been appointed as the presidents of Ballari and Vijayanagara districts. The appointments to the different cells have been made. H Yogendra has been put in charge of the legal cell. Interestingly, Kateel, who had removed former MLA B Suresh Gowda from the post of Tumakuru district president, did not make any appointment during the internal conflicts within the party in the district. Evidently, a district-level core committee meeting slated on Monday was also cancelled, sources informed TNIE. 

