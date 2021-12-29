STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
23 migrant labourers from West Bengal test positive for COVID-19 at Karnataka coffee estate

Health staff led by district family and welfare officer Dr Satish rushed to the estate and shifted them to a COVID care centre in Sakleshpur following the directions of deputy commissioner R Girish

Health staff visit a coffee estate near Anemahal where 23 labourers tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Twenty-three migrant labourers from West Bengal tested positive for COVID-19 at a coffee estate in Sakleshpur taluk on Wednesday.

Health staff led by district family and welfare officer Dr Satish rushed to the coffee estate and shifted them to a COVID care centre in Sakleshpur following the directions of deputy commissioner R Girish.

According to health officials, COVID-19 tests were conducted for two labourers who recently returned from West Bengal. After they tested positive, health staff conducted tests for the remaining labourers and their family members on Tuesday.  

Health staff have been directed to visit different coffee estates and conduct tests for migrant labourers across the taluk.  

