Cashless payment of scholarship via e-RUPI 

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government’s e-governance department has partnered with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and State Bank of India (SBI) to implement ‘e-RUPI’, a cashless and contactless payment solution for students under its scholarship programme.

This system will be used to ensure leak-proof delivery of education fees of eligible students, with digital payments from the government to the college or institute. The government will deliver e-vouchers to the mobiles of eligible students. A release from NCPI stated that the voucher code can be received on a feature phone also. Students will be able to redeem e-RUPI at the identified college or institute.

“e-RUPI is a very powerful tool for governments as it allows direct transfer of benefits to the targeted beneficiary, with safety and security. The instrument ensures that the beneficiary gets the benefit as per the guidelines of the scheme,” Additional Chief Secretary, DPAR (e-governance) Rajiv Chawla said.

