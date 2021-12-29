STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid cases on rise, but testing slows down in Karnataka

On December 24, when 1,14,559 tests were conducted, the caseload touched 405.Till date, 5,61,26,868 tests have been conducted since the beginning of the pandemic.

COVID Testing

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the past 10 days, the daily Covid-19 testing numbers have crossed the 1 lakh mark only thrice. On December 27, it was as low as 58,495 and the next day, it was 69,993. During this time, cases have been in the 200-400 range per day.

There were 356 new cases on Tuesday, which took the state tally to 30,05,232. Two deaths took the state toll to 38,318. Bengaluru reported 269 cases, which took the city’s tally to 12,61,997; 6,122 of the state’s 7,456 active Covid-19 cases are in the capital.

Other districts with high active caseload include Kodagu with 221 cases, Dakshina Kannada with 123 cases, Mysuru with 103 cases, Ballari with 102 cases and Uttara Kannada with 100 cases. As per the Covid War Room, the worst-hit urban areas are Sirsi, Dandeli, Udupi, Hubballi-Dharwad, BBMP limits, Belagavi, Tumakuru, Mysuru and Mangaluru. 

