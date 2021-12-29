Govt grants VRS to ex-Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Bengaluru police commissioner and Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Bhaskar Rao will demit office on December 31 after the government approved his application for voluntary retirement. He will be relieved from service at the end of this month. Rao confirmed to TNIE that the government has cleared him for voluntary retirement.

On reports that he would enter politics after hanging up his boots, he said he has not made any such decision. “I would like to travel, teach and spend time with my family at my native place,” he said.

An Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of 1990 batch, Rao had applied for voluntary retirement from service (VRS) in September this year. In his application, he had requested to be relieved immediately. His file was pending with the chief minister and it is only recently that the latter signed on it.

With the superannuation of Rao, a second post of ADGP rank will fall vacant in the state. The post of ADG, Communications, Logistics & Modernisation is vacant. The post of Bengaluru police commissioner too is of ADGP rank.

3 officers set to become ADGPs

The incumbent commissioner Kamal Pant, also of 1990 IPS batch, was promoted as Director General of Police (DGP) in April this year following the superannuation of then DGP, Training, PK Garg. Three officers of the rank of Inspector General of Police (IGP) -- S Murugan, Additional Commissioner of Police (East), KV Sharatchandra, posted at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), and M Nanjundaswami, who is with the Prisons Department — are scheduled to be promoted as ADGPs on December 31.

Four officers of the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) -- Joint Commissioner (Crime) Sandeep Patil, Hubballi- Dharwad Commissioner Labhu Ram, Commissioner, Information & Public Relations, PS Harsha and MD, Mysore Sales International Limited (MSIL), Vikash Kumar Vikash -- are also due for promotion to the post of IGP.