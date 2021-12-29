STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In Rangayana stir, politics takes the centrestage

The agitators are demanding that the government oust Addanda Cariappa from the post of director alleging him of setting ‘right’ w ing and RSS narrative in Rangayana.

Former directors, activists and Congress leaders stage a protest demanding the ouster of the Rangayana director in Mysuru on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The ‘Save Rangayana’ campaign has turned political. While the Congress leaders extended support to the protesters demanding removal of Addanda Cariappa from the director’s post, BJP functionaries are backing those in support of the latter.

An indefinite protest launched by like-minded people consisting of theatre artistes, former Rangayana directors, progressive thinkers, Kannada activists and others under the banner ‘Rangayana Ulisi samithi’ entered ninth day on Tuesday. The agitators are demanding that the government oust Addanda Cariappa from the post of director alleging him of setting ‘right’ w ing and RSS narrative in Rangayana.

While police had denied permission for the agitators to continue protest in front of Rangayana, the agitators took a protest rally from a few metres away and later staged a protest near the venue.  Interestingly, on Tuesday the protest got support from Congress leader and former MLA M K Somashekhar who joined the protesters. He said that he is even ready to get arrested if agitators are not allowed to protest against the ‘communal’ attitude of Addanda Cariappa who is trying to set right wing ideology in this cultural institute. 

The agitators said that MLA Tanveer Sait would also join the protest from Wednesday and had extended his support to it. While a protest was going on against Rangayana director Cariappa, a similar protest in favour of Cariappa and against the activists was held in front of the deputy commissioner’s office.

Members of Kodava Samaja, Mysore Rakshana Vedike gathered in large numbers and alleged that several people with vested interests were targeting Cariappa and claimed that his contribution to the theatre field especially that of Kodava theatre was immense. Several BJP leaders, including corporators Subbaiah, Hotel Owners Association president C Narayanagowda and others, took part in the protest.

