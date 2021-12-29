STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka CM likely to review COVID containment measures as businesses oppose night curfew

The night Curfew announced by the government for 10 days as part of its containment measures to control further COVID spread, has come into effect across the state from Tuesday night.

Published: 29th December 2021 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2021 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

HUBBALLI: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday indicated that he is likely to review the COVID-19 containment measures announced by his government, including the "night curfew", in the wake of opposition from businesses.

It will be effective from 10 PM to 5 AM every day till January 7 morning, during which no activities will be allowed.

"I'm observing all of them, lets see, after I go to Bengaluru tomorrow, I will take a decision in this connection," Bommai said in response to a question by reporters here, regarding opposition to night curfew.

As part of containment measures, the government also banned all New Year parties and gatherings in public places, and places like eateries, hotels, pubs, clubs and restaurants have been asked to operate with 50 per cent of their seating capacity from December 30 to January 2.

Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry, hotel and pub owners, also auto and taxi owners have requested the government to reconsider its decision regarding night curfew and New Year curbs, citing that this is the major business season for them.

