Night Curfew: Karnataka CM to hold meeting with officials as opposition mounts

HUBBALLI: Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has hinted that the government may take a relook at the night curfew clamped in the wake of opposition mounting from different quarters.

The opposition came first from the hospitality sector which has been reeling under loss for the last two new year eves. The sector was hoping panning to gain this year-end, but the night curfew may hamper their business perspectives

Bommai who was in Hubballi to attend the party executive committee meeting said that he is aware of the opposition and a decision on this will be taken in a day. "I am watching the developments. I will see what can be done. I will be in Bengaluru on Thursday and I shall hold a meeting with expert committee members," he said.

Ever since the night curfew has been clamped, there are other sectors that are also opposing the night curfew. Many have demanded relaxation on the last two days of the year so that the business runs as usual.

"It's not just from the public but the BJP party also is divided over the night curfew in Karnataka when the cases are low and governments are asking people not to worry about the new variant as it's not deadly. The government should give some leniency during new years eve as most of the bookings have been before the night curfew was clamped. The hoteliers have agreed to cancel the large gatherings, but you cannot ask public to go out at 10 pm on the eve of new year," rued a hotelier from Hubballi.

More Karmika Bhavans In Karnataka

Chief minister Bommai inaugurated Karmika Bhavan in Hubballi on Wednesday. He lauded the efforts by labour minister Shivaram Hebbar and his department in providing best facilities for the labourers. "In the coming days we shall earmark an additional budget for the labour department. There are nine such Karmika Bhavans in the state. Soon each district will have such centres," Bommai assured.