STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Night Curfew: Karnataka CM to hold meeting with officials as opposition mounts

The opposition came first from the hospitality sector which has been reeling under loss for the last two new year eves.

Published: 29th December 2021 10:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2021 10:28 PM   |  A+A-

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has hinted that the government may take a relook at the night curfew clamped in the wake of opposition mounting from different quarters. 

The opposition came first from the hospitality sector which has been reeling under loss for the last two new year eves. The sector was hoping panning to gain this year-end, but the night curfew may hamper their business perspectives 

Bommai who was in Hubballi to attend the party executive committee meeting said that he is aware of the opposition and a decision on this will be taken in a day. "I am watching the developments. I will see what can be done. I will be in Bengaluru on Thursday and I shall hold a meeting with expert committee members," he said.

Ever since the night curfew has been clamped, there are other sectors that are also opposing the night curfew. Many have demanded relaxation on the last two days of the year so that the business runs as usual.

"It's not just from the public but the BJP party also is divided over the night curfew in Karnataka when the cases are low and governments are asking people not to worry about the new variant as it's not deadly. The government should give some leniency during new years eve as most of the bookings have been before the night curfew was clamped. The hoteliers have agreed to cancel the large gatherings, but you cannot ask public to go out at 10 pm on the eve of new year," rued a hotelier from Hubballi.

More Karmika Bhavans In Karnataka

Chief minister Bommai inaugurated Karmika Bhavan in Hubballi on Wednesday. He lauded the efforts by labour minister Shivaram Hebbar and his department in providing best facilities for the labourers. "In the coming days we shall earmark an additional budget for the labour department. There are nine such Karmika Bhavans in the state. Soon each district will have such centres," Bommai assured.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Night Curfew Omicron variant Hospitality sector
India Matters
People shop from street vendors at a market with new guidelines where shops will be closed on odd-even formula following rise in the COVID-19 cases, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
'People with no travel history getting infected with Omicron in Delhi'
The aim of forming micro containment zones and monitoring each case is to ensure that there is no spread of the virus | file
Close watch on apartments, hostels, markets in Bengaluru as Covid cases rise
Land owner Partha Sarathi Basu in front of the mosque in Bengal’s Barasat. (Photo | EPS)
Mosque on Hindu land tells Bengal harmony tale
Mother Teresa.
FCRA non-renewal lacked finesse, dignity and respect

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp