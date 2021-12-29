STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
People must prevail on govt for project: Congress

KPCC president DK Shivakumar claimed that the Congress, instead of sitting with folded hands during the pandemic, went out to help people.

Karnataka Congress Chief D K Shivakumar

DK Shivakumar

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The Congress, which is enthused with its impressive performance in the recent Council polls, has stepped up its attack against the BJP, alleging that democracy has taken a beating under PM Narendra Modi’s rule.

Observing the grand old party’s foundation day at Shivapura in Maddur taluk on Tuesday, Congress leaders expressed apprehension that there was no safety for judges, nor did the BJP have respect for the Judiciary or public opinion.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar claimed that the Congress, instead of sitting with folded hands during the pandemic, went out to help people. Turning his attention to the Mekedatu padayatra, Shivakumar said the people should join hands like the Freedom Struggle, to prevail on the government to launch the project.

He said that Congress has prepared the DPR and sought permission from the Centre. Shivakumar added that the padayatra to Mekedatu in January will be a historic movement that will bring about an anti-government stance in people.

Meanwhile, former Union minister M Veerappa Moily charged that Modi had no moral right to tweet about nationalism. He appealed to Congressmen to become ‘Satyagrahis’ to save the nation.

