Second PU exams likely to be postponed: BC Nagesh

BENGALURU: The second PU exams, scheduled to be held in March, are likely to be postponed to the last week of April as portions are yet to be completed, Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh told The New Indian Express on Tuesday.

The exams cannot be delayed beyond April, as it would affect the schedules of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), Common Entrance Test and other entrance exams for students, Nagesh explained.

Till recently, the PU Department had maintained that the exams would be held as per schedule in March. But lecturers have complained that they have not completed the syllabi because of Covid restrictions.

A formal circular on the postponement is yet to be issued.