STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Second PU exams likely to be postponed: BC Nagesh

The exams cannot be delayed beyond April, as it would affect the schedules of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET),

Published: 29th December 2021 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2021 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Primary Education Minister BC Nagesh

Karnataka Primary Education Minister BC Nagesh (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The second PU exams, scheduled to be held in March, are likely to be postponed to the last week of April as portions are yet to be completed, Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh told The New Indian Express on Tuesday.

The exams cannot be delayed beyond April, as it would affect the schedules of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), Common Entrance Test and other entrance exams for students, Nagesh explained.
Till recently, the PU Department had maintained that the exams would be held as per schedule in March. But lecturers have complained that they have not completed the syllabi because of Covid restrictions.
A formal circular on the postponement is yet to be issued.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BC Nagesh
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Anti-Covid pill to be rolled out shortly; 8 vaccines, 4 treatments now in India's arsenal
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
Chennai Police bans New Year's Eve celebrations in the wake of Omicron threat
Supreme Court.
Insurer can’t deny claim citing existing illness: Supreme Court on health policies
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
MP collector holds back own salary over high number of unaddressed public complaints 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp