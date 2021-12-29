Ten school students, four nursing students test positive for COVID-19 in Kolar district

By Express News Service

KOLAR: Ten students of Morarji Desai School here were isolated and are being treated after testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, while in another incident four nursing students of a private nursing college in Bangarpet also tested positive.

According to District Surveillance Officer Dr Charani, one student of Morarji Desai residential school at Somayajana Halli in Srinivasapura taluk had a fever following which an RTPCR test was conducted which was positive.

Subsequently, the swab samples of all the 252 students were sent for testing, of which 10 students tested positive. The school has been declared a containment zone.

All the students were isolated and are being treated. On the instruction of Deputy Commissioner of Kolar Dr R Selvamani, a team of paramedical staff including a doctor are visiting the school in the morning and in the evening.

The genomic report of the nursing students is awaited, said the official.