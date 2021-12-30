STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP divided over Arvind Bellad resigning from Dharwad district president’s post

Party insiders, however, said that Bellad was unhappy with BJP’s poor performance in the recent Council polls, and wanted to resign.

Published: 30th December 2021 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Arvind Bellad

By Mallikarjun Hiremath
Express News Service

DHARWAD: As talks emerge about the probable resignation of Hubballi-Dharwad West MLA Arvind Bellad from the post of Dharwad district president, BJP leaders claim that the former stepped down from the position owing to ‘technical’ issues. 

Party insiders, however, said that Bellad was unhappy with BJP’s poor performance in the recent Council polls, and wanted to resign. However there is no official announcement over the matter. Sources, meanwhile, said that Bellad’s attitude has changed towards the party and he is maintaining a distance from local leaders.

“The lack of coordination among local leaders has forced Bellad to take such a stern step. After the incident of cabinet expansion, Bellad has become inactive in the party, which has fanned such speculations,” said a party source.

“We have observed that since he demanded the CM’s post after B S Yediyurappa, his political direction began to change. He was opposed by many of his friends in the party. He was even let down by those who entertained him earlier, as he sought the post. All this turned him off,” the source added.

However, Bellad’s close associates in the party denied news of the resignation and other negative developments about their leader. “He is a strong Lingayat leader. The party is aware of the situation. It is not easy to neglect Bellad,” said a BJP leader from Dharwad. 

“A few intolerant people are busy spreading such stories. Bellad has the capacity to bring stability. In a bid to defame him, such activities are being carried out,” he added. However, Bellad did not comment on the issue, citing health concerns. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also did not make any comment, saying he would look into it.
 

Dharwad Arvind Bellad BJP
