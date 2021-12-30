India Inc builds digital muscle, but needs detailed roadmaps

By Express News Service

Unexpected, unexampled, out of the ordinary -- there’s no overstating how the last 18 months have jostled our lives and inflated the role of technology. Tech has moved to the forefront of almost every adaptation that we have made in a year of living through a pandemic. From acceptance of technology in the C-suite (executive level) to bringing everything, from work, education and hospital, to the home, technology in 2021 accelerated, brought about by social-distancing measures and stay-at-home situations.

Along the way, technology has changed the face of customer and employee engagement in IT. After years of being advocated, assessed and implemented with varying degrees of exigencies and achievement, digital transformation has enabled a rapid pivot to remote work in IT companies and startups. It digitised business processes, including customer and employee experience (CX and EX), to a severe stress test. Companies started prioritising resilience and turned to emerging tech to pass the test. And on the way, they learnt a few lessons: Build digital muscle to develop resilience, redefine the way technology and people work together, outline seamless customer experiences that cover both online and offline modes, enhance employee well-being and align societal goals and business goals.

Leaders in the IT space are in a strong position as digital initiatives saved many businesses. But, what we learnt in the last few months is that the world is ever-changing. And so, businesses are evolving again. Digital transformation has helped organisations become more flexible and resilient in the face of adversity. A key differentiator in the digital transformation process has been Artificial Intelligence, specifically Emotion AI. Businesses will prioritise building AI technologies that can interpret and respond to human emotions to connect with consumers. Emotion AI is well on its way to become, from a good-to-have, to a must-have business competence.

As we advance, companies and startups will need to adapt to the post-pandemic landscape as widespread hybrid work changes how employees and customers interact with them. And to sustain in the future, companies will need detailed roadmaps that showcase how they will digitise their business processes to achieve their short-term and long-term goals rather than reacting to events.

The coronavirus pandemic also saw startups recalibrate technology investments and, in many cases, hasten their spending plans for technologies that help support remote work, electronic commerce and supply chain processes. Their tech teams have been shifting rapidly over the past two years to address these growing demands, including remote work and virtual business.

Digitisation has been used to meet the organisation’s operational needs, but now it’s time to focus on strategic alignment. Startups will need to focus on agility, business outcomes and improving customer experience through technology in the coming year. As data becomes more distributed, integrating a large volume of insights from different sources in disparate formats on the traditional system is a roadblock. So, startups’ priority in 2022 will be to bring all of them under one source so as to make data more accessible.

Introduction of collaborative platforms will be a gamechanger in this environment. Conversation Intelligence is changing how conversational data is captured and used behind the scenes.

The convergence of these collaborative technologies is expected to gain strength in the next 12-18 months as businesses look to deliver on strategic goals around conversational, more immersive experiences.

Ranjan Kumar

IIT-Kharagpur alumnus, Founder and CEO of Entropik Tech, a leading Emotion AI company