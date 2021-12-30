STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka needs Cabinet rejig like Gujarat: Renukacharya

Says party and government can benefit from fresh faces and ideas

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai speaks with BJP state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel and national general secretary C T Ravi in Hubballi on Wednesday | D Hemanth

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Even as several MLAs, who won polls 2-3 times, continue to hope for ministerial berths during the remaining term of the BJP dispensation in the state, Chief Minister’s political secretary M P Renukacharya has demanded that a cabinet reshuffle take place akin to the Gujarat model. 

He said that those who were ministers in the last three terms should voluntarily step down and get involved in strengthening the party, and provide a chance to other MLAs to work as ministers. Claiming that he is not aspiring for a ministerial berth himself, he mentioned that he is only speaking for others. 

Renukacharya said that fresh faces would bring fresh ideas, which were necessary for the party and the government. “Several legislators expect the Cabinet in Karnataka to be rejigged on the lines of the Gujarat model,” he said on the sidelines of the party’s state executive committee meeting here. He, however, confirmed that Basavaraj Bommai will continue as CM.

In September, the BJP completely overhauled the Council of Ministers in Gujarat by selecting new faces for the Bhupendra Patel-led government. Meanwhile, RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa said he is ready to sacrifice his position for newcomers, provided the central leadership asks him to step down. He is keen on organising and strengthening the party, he added. Replying to Renukacharya’s comment, Eshwarappa stated that one could comment easily, but it is difficult to play the role. 

Meanwhile, the BJP is expected to enter the 2023 Assembly fray with a Hindutva agenda, with the same being discussed at the meeting. BJP Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh asked members to “expose the bad governance of the earlier Siddaramaiah-led Congress government”. 

With the BJP eyeing 150 seats, the party plans to approach people with its development work, and “highlight the bad governance of the Siddaramaiah government”.  Singh alleged that during Siddaramaiah’s rule, many pro-Hindu activists were killed and corruption was rampant. As a result many officials were suspended. 

