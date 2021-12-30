No night curfew on December 31? Bommai to hold meeting on Thursday

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday hinted that the government may take a relook at the night curfew clamped in the wake of opposition mounting from different quarters.

The opposition came first from the hospitality sector which has been reeling under losses for the last two New Year Eves. The sector was hoping to make some gains this year-end, but the night curfew has dampened the spirit.

Bommai, who was in Hubballi to attend the BJP executive committee meeting, said he is aware of the opposition to night curfew, which was introduced to contain the recent surge in Covid cases. He added that a decision will be taken in a day.

“I am watching the developments. I will see what can be done. I will be in Bengaluru on Thursday and will hold a meeting with expert committee members before taking a decision,” he added.

Many sectors have been requesting the government to relax the curfew norms at least on December 30 and 31 to allow businesses to see some profit. “It’s not just the public, the BJP too is divided over the night curfew order.

Cases are still low and it has been proved that Omicron is milder than the previous Covid variants.

The government should be lenient at least on the New Year’s Eve as most of the bookings have been done before the night curfew was clamped.

Hoteliers have agreed to cancel large gatherings, but you cannot ask revellers to go home at 10 pm on New Year’s Eve,” rued a hotelier from Hubballi.