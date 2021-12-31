Bright moments for Karnataka from a bleak 2021

By Express News Service

Despite Covid-19 lifting its fatal head in 2021, especially during the second wave, there were those instances, some happy moments and glad tidings, which brought a smile to people’s faces

The Centre recognised the Covid-19 management war room in Bengaluru, whose model was also replicated in other cities and states for Covid management

People who made news

Padma Shri awardees Hajabba, Jogati Manjamma, Tulsi Gowda (in pic)

BS Yediyurappa,

Basavaraj Bommai: Chief ministerial change

Dr V Ravi: Heads genome sequencing committee, nodal officer of Indian

SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium

Rahul Dravid: New coach for Indian Cricket team

Dr Mahesh Rangarajan:

Vice-Chancellor of Krea University, Professor of History and Environmental Studies who has studied global warming

Sudha Murty: Stepped down from Infosys Foundation after 25 years

Disha Ravi: Arrested in Toolkit controversy

Puneeth Rajkumar: Actor tragically passed away at the age of 46

BV Srinivas: IYC president played big role during second Covid wave

Justice BV Nagarathna: Elevated to Supreme Court, could be first woman Chief Justice of India

Notorious hacker Srikrishna, alias Sriki: Was arrested in alleged Bitcoin exchange hacking case

Aprameya Radhakrishna: CEO and co-founder, KOO app

In a move that was both inclusive and progressive, the Karnataka State Police called applications for the post of special reserve sub-inspectors in KSRP and Indian Reserve Battalion for transgenders, along with men and women

After nearly 20 years, silk yarn from Karnataka will add to the sheen of the exquisite Banarasi silk sarees. Weavers from Varanasi are now looking at raw material from Karnataka. Meanwhile, sericulturists, who were distressed by a sharp fall in cocoon prices during last year’s lockdown, have witnessed the highest price for cocoons -- Rs 770 per kg

Under the Pashu Sanjeevini initiative, the government launched 275 veterinary ambulances under the Animal Husbandry Department to provide healthcare for animals at the doorstep, helping farmers.

Bengaluru was placed 13 in the top-30 global cities of the future ranking, in a global economy and foreign direct investment report, which was released by Knight Frank

Bengaluru has emerged among the top five cities in the world for Artificial Intelligence, ranked at No. 5, with the first four cities situated in the US. The ranking is among top-50 AI cities, measured by the TIDE Framework and listed by Harvard Business Review

The Indian Institute of Science bagged the first rank at The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF Ranking), where a new category for research was introduced

St ries Captured In Frames

Viral videos best described some of the major news events of 2021. The pandemic, the lockdown and the series of deaths reported in different parts of state kept social media users busy. Hundreds of videos of laugh, hope, distress and anger were seen going viral on social media. Be it doctors dancing to pep up Covid-19 patients in hospital wards, or people giving funny excuses to security personnel during the lockdown, here are a few instances of some viral videos which amused, shocked and awakened millions of people.

Bengaluru - March 2, 2021

In an embarrassment to the ruling BJP just ahead of the budget session, an activist approached Bengaluru police seeking an investigation against Minister for Major and Medium Irrigation Ramesh Jarkiholi for allegedly abusing a woman and seeking sexual favours from her in return for a government job.

Ballari - March 29, 2021

Padma awardee and folk artist from Hosapete, Mata Manjamma Jogati, shot to fame after she blessed President Ram Nath Covind during the award ceremony. Manjamma is striving hard to improve lives of transgenders and plans to set up an academy.

Bengaluru - April 10, 2021

An FIR was registered against Nagaraj and Hemanth, employees of a Primary Health Centre at Kodigehalli in Bengaluru after a video of them faking Covid-19 tests went viral. The duo was suspended.

Gadag - May 29, 2021

A man carrying a hen requesting the police to allow him to visit a vet during the lockdown won many hearts. When the cops inquired, he claimed that his hen was constipated and hence, he had to take it to a vet. The police had a hearty laugh and sent him back home along with his hen.

Chamarajanagar - November 17, 2021

Schoolchildren struggling to cross the overflowing Channaveera Doddi Halla near Meenyam in Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar district caught the attention of the authorities. The viral video ensured that the bridge was repaired and arrangements were made for the children to reach their school.

Bengaluru - November 23, 2021

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s convoy waded through flooded areas of Kendriya Vihar apartment when heavy rain lashed the city in November. North Bengaluru faced major damage when heavy rain continued even after October.

Kalaburgi - November 24, 2021

ACB sleuths recovered wads of cash and gold from a drainage pipe at the residence of a PWD Junior Engineer in Kalaburgi. The raids were conducted on specific information and neighbours gave the hint about money being hidden in the pipes.