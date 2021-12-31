Districts to be ranked, projects get major push in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: At the fag end of the calendar year, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai gave a push for implementation of key projects at the grassroots level. On Thursday, he announced that the government will soon come up with a ranking system to gauge the performance of Zilla Panchayats (ZPs) and their Chief Executive Officers (CEOs).

In a marathon meeting with the officers, the CM instructed them to strictly monitor the progress of Centrally-sponsored projects like the Jal Jeevan Mission and Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, and asked the officers to get out of their comfort zones, visit villages three days a week to understand and solve people’s problems. On Friday, the CM is holding a meeting with district deputy commissioners.

The officers were informed that the government had taken malnutrition among children very seriously and directed them to conduct a survey of malnourished children and come up with a comprehensive programme to address the problem.

Zilla panchayat CEOs to face music for red tape

Bommai said there is a need for revising the parameters and coming up with special programmes to improve nutrition levels. “Implementation of programmes and projects at the grassroots level is very important. You have been vested with more powers with decentralisation. Use your discretion with care for the welfare of the people.

The government will fully back the decisions taken in the interests of the poor,” the CM told officers. The CM sent a strong message, stating that the CEO will be held responsible for any failure in implementation of programmes and action will be taken against them. Red tape and delay tactics could cost them dearly. The officers should introspect their functioning and correct their shortcomings, the CM said.

They were also asked to send monthly reports on the status of projects to the CM and the ministers concerned. The CM pointed out that if more people approach the officers, it is an indication that the system is not working properly at the grassroots level. Surprise visits should be carried out to inspect the progress of welfare projects and they should devise solutions to public problems with a humane perspective.

Targets set for implementation of projects like Jal Jeevan Mission, repair of residential school buildings should be achieved within time and officials should give top priority to projects related to education, health and employment generation, the CM stressed. It was also decided in the meeting that RDPR minister K S Eshwarappa and Additional Chief Secretary of the Department will tour the state to inspect the works.