STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Districts to be ranked, projects get major push in Karnataka

At the fag end of the calendar year, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai gave a push for implementation of key projects at the grassroots level. 

Published: 31st December 2021 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2021 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: At the fag end of the calendar year, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai gave a push for implementation of key projects at the grassroots level. On Thursday, he announced that the government will soon come up with a ranking system to gauge the performance of Zilla Panchayats (ZPs) and their Chief Executive Officers (CEOs).

In a marathon meeting with the officers, the CM instructed them to strictly monitor the progress of Centrally-sponsored projects like the Jal Jeevan Mission and Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, and asked the officers to get out of their comfort zones, visit villages three days a week to understand and solve people’s problems. On Friday, the CM is holding a meeting with district deputy commissioners.

The officers were informed that the government had taken malnutrition among children very seriously and directed them to conduct a survey of malnourished children and come up with a comprehensive programme to address the problem.  

Zilla panchayat CEOs to face music for red tape

Bommai said there is a need for revising the parameters and coming up with special programmes to improve nutrition levels. “Implementation of programmes and projects at the grassroots level is very important. You have been vested with more powers with decentralisation. Use your discretion with care for the welfare of the people.

The government will fully back the decisions taken in the interests of the poor,” the CM told officers. The CM sent a strong message, stating that the CEO will be held responsible for any failure in implementation of programmes and action will be taken against them. Red tape and delay tactics could cost them dearly. The officers should introspect their functioning and correct their shortcomings, the CM said.

They were also asked to send monthly reports on the status of projects to the CM and the ministers concerned. The CM pointed out that if more people approach the officers, it is an indication that the system is not working properly at the grassroots level. Surprise visits should be carried out to inspect the progress of welfare projects and they should devise solutions to public problems with a humane perspective.

Targets set for implementation of projects like Jal Jeevan Mission, repair of residential school buildings should be achieved within time and officials should give top priority to projects related to education, health and employment generation, the CM stressed. It was also decided in the meeting that RDPR minister K S Eshwarappa and Additional Chief Secretary of the Department will tour the state to inspect the works.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Karnataka
India Matters
Chennaiites returning home from work faced hardship as rain arrived without warning on Thursday | P Jawahar and Martin Louis
Cloudburst? Sudden, heavy rain throws life in Chennai out of gear, leaves three dead
A health worker collects a swab sample of a passenger to test for COVID-19 as others wait for their turn at a train station in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India reports 16,764 new COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally surges to 1,270
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Express illustrations)
Year-ender 2021: When pan India movies, stars and shows ruled
(Representational Image | File Photo)
Husband can't force wife to have sex: Gujarat High Court 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp