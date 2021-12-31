DKS, Siddaramaiah to go on unity tour in Mysuru

By Express News Service

MYSURU: In a bid to put up a show of unity and galvanise party workers, KPCC president DK Shivakumar and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah will tour both Mysuru and Chamrajnagar districts. The two leaders will rally the party and the public to join the 10-day Mekedatu padayatra, which is slated to kick off on January 10.

KPCC working president R Druvanarayan said thousands of Congressmen from Chamarajnagar will be part of the padayatra that will depart from Mekedatu, passing through Kanakapura, Ramanagara and Kergeri to reach Bengaluru. The implementation of the balancing reservoir project will help quench the thirst of parched areas of Bengaluru and other districts, enhance hydel power generation, and will also benefit Chamrajnagar.

He said both the leaders will interact with party workers. Druvanarayan also urged the government to start the Government Law College in the district and construct an agriculture college building at its Agriculture University Research and Extension Centre. Congress MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah said the KPCC president and Opposition leader will visit Mysuru on January 3 and chair a meeting at Congress Bhavan.

He said that the party will take out a rally from Basaveshwara Circle to Congress Bhavan, which will be attended by over five thousand workers. It may be recalled that the Siddaramaiah had expressed displeasure over the KPCC chief’s plans to tour the Mysuru district alone.