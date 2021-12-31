Karnataka bandh off after Bommai holds talks with pro-Kannada activists

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s meeting with leaders of pro-Kannada organisations bore fruit, as he could convince them to call off the Karnataka bandh that was scheduled for Friday to demand a ban on the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES). The Kannada activists have, however, threatened to call for a bandh on January 22 if the organisation is not banned by then.

Despite pressure from various quarters not to hold a bandh on December 31 and many organisations not extending support, the pro-Kannada organisations had stuck to their guns. But, as pressure mounted, there was disagreement among those who had called for the bandh.

Will call for bandh on Jan 22: Activist

The Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Narayana Gowda faction) held a massive protest in Bengaluru on Thursday, demanding a ban of MES, making it clear that they have withdrawn support for the bandh. On Thursday evening, leaders of various pro-Kannada outfits, headed by activist Vatal Nagaraj, attended the meeting called by the CM.

After the meeting, pro-Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj said that following an assurance by the CM, they had withdrawn the bandh. “However, our leaders have decided to call for a Karnataka bandh on January 22 if the MES is not banned by then,” he said, adding that a massive rally will be held from Town Hall at 10.30 am on Friday.

Thanking the activists for withdrawing the bandh call, the CM said all business activities will continue as usual. “I have told them that we are all one when it comes to issues related to Karnataka or Kannada language. Also, I have convinced them that the government is reviewing the legal aspects of banning MES,” he added.

There was unrest between Karnataka and Maharashtra for more than a week after a few Kannada activists threw black ink on the face of senior MES leader Deepak Dalvi on December 13 while he was attempting to hold a Maha Melava in protest against the Karnataka government for conducting winter session in Belagavi. In retaliation, a Kannada flag was burnt in Kolhapur, leading to protests across Karnataka. This was followed by desecration of statues of Chhatrapati Shivaji and Sangolli Rayanna, following which pro-Kannada outfits had given a call for Karnataka bandh.